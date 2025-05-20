Expeditionary School yard sale fundraiser May 24
Press release | May 20, 2025 | Comments 0
Expeditionary School at Black River is hosting a yard sale fundraiser on site, at 43 Main St. in Ludlow, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 24.
If you are spring cleaning, please consider donating unwanted items to the school. They can be used but must be clean; no appliances or electronics please. Donations can be dropped off at the school when students arrive at 8 a.m. or between 3 and 4:30 p.m, Monday through Friday.
Alternatively, call Patrick Pullinen at 802-233-8357 to arrange for a specific drop-off time. Items will be accepted until Friday, May 23.
Proceeds from the yard sale will benefit ESBR and help the students to acquire custom T-shirts and sweatshirts adorned with the school logo.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • Education News • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.