Expeditionary School yard sale fundraiser May 24

Expeditionary School at Black River is hosting a yard sale fundraiser on site, at 43 Main St. in Ludlow, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 24.

If you are spring cleaning, please consider donating unwanted items to the school. They can be used but must be clean; no appliances or electronics please. Donations can be dropped off at the school when students arrive at 8 a.m. or between 3 and 4:30 p.m, Monday through Friday.

Alternatively, call Patrick Pullinen at 802-233-8357 to arrange for a specific drop-off time. Items will be accepted until Friday, May 23.

Proceeds from the yard sale will benefit ESBR and help the students to acquire custom T-shirts and sweatshirts adorned with the school logo.