Mountain Town Get Down fundraiser returns to Magic Mountain May 31

est River Sports Association, in collaboration with Mountain Towns Recreation, presents the 2025 Mountain Town Get Down from 3 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 31 at Magic Mountain Ski Area, 495 Magic Mountain Access Road in Londonderry.

The Mountain Town Get Down is a vital fundraiser for youth sports programs across a five-town region. Every ticket supports equipment upgrades, field maintenance and program growth, helping to build a strong foundation for the next generation of athletes.

This year’s event brings back the magic of snow and music with high-energy performances, food, games, community fun and the long-awaited return of the snow farm and Nordic ski race.

Headlining the evening is The Weight Band, featuring members of The Band and The Levon Helm Band, delivering legendary roots rock straight to the slopes of Magic. Sharing the stage is local favorite Jatoba, known for its dynamic, genre-blending performances that get the crowd moving.

Thanks to a little extra snow-farming ingenuity, the on-snow Nordic skiing experience is back, complete with a race featuring local talent and special guest appearances from World Cup and Olympic athletes, all gliding across the humble stretch of summer snow.

Families can also enjoy a full lineup of youth sports events, including baseball, soccer and basketball games hosted by WRSA and MTR, organizations that are dedicated to expanding access and quality in local youth athletics. Click here for more information.

To purchase tickets, which begin at $28.52, click here.