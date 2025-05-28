College News

Jonathan Griffin of West Townshend was among over 600 students who graduated from Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C., on Friday, May 9. Griffin graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BS in Business Administration. Griffin also won the Scholastic Bowl Team Award. BJU societies compete against one another in the Scholastic Bowl, a contest designed to test society members’ knowledge and quick recall across a wide variety of topics. The scholastic bowl competition represents 10 percent of the Society of the Year award.

Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H., congratulates the following students on being named to the spring 2025 President’s List. The spring terms run from January to May.

Noah Vittum of Springfield;

Edwin Escamilla of Springfield;

John King of Grafton; and

Abrah Rogers of Chester.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Elyse Carola Donaghue of Andover, a junior majoring in mechanical engineering, was named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2025 semester at Clarkson University in Pottsdam, N.Y. Dean’s List students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.

Abbigale Williams of Andover was recently inducted as an associate member into the Eta Sigma Chapter of the Beta Beta Beta National Biological Honor Society during the 2024-2025 academic year at Elmira College, in Elmira, N.Y. Beta Beta Beta was founded in 1922 by Dr. Frank G. Brooks, and the Eta Sigma Chapter at Elmira College was established in 1960 by Dr. Stanley Cornish. The goals of Beta Beta Beta are to promote scholarship in the biological sciences, to promote the dissemination of biological knowledge and to encourage research. Twenty associate members and seven regular (or promoted) members were inducted.