A busy summer ahead at Londonderry Arts & Historical Society

The Londonderry Arts and Historical Society has several events planned for the summer. All will take place at its headquarters, the Custer Sharp House located at 2461 Middletown Road. It is open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays or by appointment.

At its annual meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 19, four longtime residents and hunters will participate in a panel discussion, “Remembering My Hunting Escapades,” about their favorite haunts, camps and tricks of the trade. The moderator will be Jon Wright. The public is invited to enjoy this lively and entertaining presentation.

The annual meeting also marks the opening of the 2025 LAHS history show The Many Aspects of Hunting: Yesterday and Today. It features artifacts and photos that reflect the long traditions of hunting, fishing, trapping and foraging in the mountain towns. The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays from June 21 through Aug. 9.

The annual fundraiser, Londonderry-Aire: A Cocktail Party and More, will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 11. This community event will celebrate the mission of LAHS to its fullest. Four local artists will paint the same local landmark in a paint-around. Each artist will have a hand in all four paintings, creating four unique masterpieces. The paintings will be raffled off at the end of the evening. Nordic Harmoni will provide musical entertainment, and guests will enjoy a scavenger hunt through the history exhibit. This party is always fun with ample food and refreshment. Tickets are $50 per person or $150 per patron. Raffle tickets are $10. Click here to reserve your spot by July 4 or to purchase raffle tickets. This event is supported by the Vermont Country Store and Londonderry Builders.

New this year is Pop-up Drop-in Art Making for all Ages on Saturdays. This weekly art class is free and open to the public. Visit the West River Farmers Market at the Williams Park in Londonderry, then stop by for some artistic inspiration from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday from July 5 through Aug. 9. This series is underwritten by the Community Fund for Londonderry.

Kids Art Classes. Children will meet from 1 to 3:30 p.m. for week-long classes in the wonderful marble-floored studio attached to the house. Classes are for children ages 6 and up. The fee includes all materials and a simple snack.

Exploring the Arts with Bev Foster . Monday through Friday, July 7 through 11 . Cost is $130. For information and registration contact Bev at 802-558-1211 or send an e-mail.

. Monday through Friday, . Cost is $130. For information and registration contact Bev at 802-558-1211 or Art with the Masters with Casey Junker Bailey. Monday through Friday, Aug. 4 through 8. Cost is $150. For information and class registration contact Casey at 802-289-4360 or send an e-mail.

Art in Bloom and the Local Artists Exhibit: The annual art show featuring the works of many local artists will take place from Aug. 22 through Oct. 12. To kick off the show, Green Mountain Gardeners is sponsoring Art in Bloom on Aug. 22 and 23. Floral designers create arrangements inspired by the works of art on display; they are creative, whimsical and lots of fun.