Grace Cottage Golf Benefit at Haystack Golf Course June 7

race Cottage Hospital’s “Tee It Up for Health” Golf Tournament will take place on Saturday, June 7 at the Haystack Golf Course, 70 Spyglass Lane in Wilmington. Now in its 16th year, all net proceeds will go toward the construction of Grace Cottage’s new primary care clinic building.

The tournament begins with registration from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m., with a shotgun start at noon. Prizes will be awarded, including longest drive, closest to the pin, lowest- and highest-scoring teams and others. The very popular air cannon will return this year, and the all-day silent auction will feature exciting trips, high-end gifts and more.

Player fees are $175 per person or $700 per team; these include a box lunch, greens fees, golf carts, golf balls and an awards dinner served in the clubhouse following the tournament.

Registration closes when all team slots are filled. For more information about becoming a sponsor for this event or playing on a team, call Charma Bonanno at 802-365-9109 or send an e-mail. Alternatively, click here to register as a player or a sponsor.