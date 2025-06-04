College News

Grayson Frazer of Springfield, an Exercise Science major, was named to the President’s List for the spring 2025 term at Trine University in Angola, Ind. To earn President’s List honors, Trine University students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.

Ashley Newton of Cavendish was named to the Champlain College Online President’s List for the spring 2025 semester. Students on the President’s List have achieved a grade point average of 4.0 or higher during the semester. Newton is majoring in Human Resource Management.

Kristos Iliopoulos of Springfield, a Game Design major, was named to the President’s List for the spring 2025 semester at Champlain College in Burlington. Students on the President’s List have achieved a grade point average of 4.0 or higher during the semester. Iliopoulos also was named to the Champlain College Trustees’ List for the spring 2025 semester. Students on the Trustees’ List have achieved a 4.0 grade point average for two or more consecutive semesters.

Willem Bargfrede of Chester, who is majoring in Web Design and Development, was named to the Champlain College Online Dean’s List for the spring 2025 semester. Students on the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the semester.

The following students have been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in the Spring 2025 semester.

Grace Guild of Chester

Emmett Larue of Weston

Lucas Pugh of Springfield

Kimberly Cummings of Chester, a member of the class of 2026 majoring in Computer Science at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Mass., was a member of a student team that recently completed a professional-level research-driven project titled “User-Centric Features For Epilepsy Management.” This project is a core part of the innovative undergraduate experience at WPI. Centered around project-based learning, this hands-on approach offers students opportunities to help develop thoughtful solutions to open-ended problems.