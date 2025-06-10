Generational wealth: A family matriarch’s legacy of women

By Cynthia Prairie

hen people talk about generational wealth, they usually mean inheritances, either in land, jewelry, stocks, money etc. In the case of Edith Hussey, 96, of Windham, her generational wealth is in the children she has had and the offspring they have produced.

This very special photo, sent to us by Abagale Abbott, 28, of Chester, depicts five generations of Edith Hussey’s very large family, taken on May 28.

Windham resident Edith Hussey is 96, and, according to Abbott, Edith’s great-granddaughter, had nine children — eight daughters and one son. Abbott writes to The Telegraph, Edith “has many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.” Pictured are just a very few of those family members. However, what makes the photo special is that it depicts one of two sets of Edith’s family that are five generations of women.

This set continues to live in Chester and Windham, while the other, Abbott says, “is spread out through the country.”

Pictured clockwise, from top left, are Edith’s granddaughter Billie Jean Clay, 51, in the pink is family matriarch Edith Hussey, 96, Edith’s daughter and Billie Jean’s mother Cathy Clay, 69, all of Windham; great-great granddaughters Josalyn Abbott 3, and Kora Jean Abbott, 5, and their mother, Abagale Abbott, 28, all of Chester. Abagale is Billie Jean’s daughter and Edith’s great-granddaughter.

This photo was taken at Cathy’s Windham home, which is right next to Edith’s near the Windham Fire Department.

“This just seemed too special of a photo from people in our community to not share,” wrote Abbott. We agree.