Summer Reading Program at Derry Library starts June 14

T

he South Londonderry Free Library, 15 Old School Road, kicks off its summer reading for kids at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 14 with a workshop led by art teacher Casey Junker Bailey.

Junker Bailey will introduce children to the colorful world of Henri Matisse. Attendees will make a series of bold collages inspired by the book Henri’s Scissors by Jeanette Winter. In addition to their artwork, each child will bring home a free copy of the book, thanks to a generous grant from the Stratton Foundation. The program is free of charge and appropriate for all ages.

This year, the Summer Reading theme for Vermont public libraries is Color Our World. South Londonderry Free Library will have monthly programs this summer inspired by artists who celebrated color in their work.

For more information, contact the library at 802-824-3371 or click here.