Thrive Thrift Store in Ascutney celebrates grand opening
Press release | Jun 10, 2025 | Comments 0
“We run on volunteers at the moment,” said a representative from Thrive. “We started gathering items for other nonprofits and it grew into what we are today. We provide basic needs and wellness resources to vulnerable populations.” Low-cost items are sold in the thrift store, and vouchers and resource navigation are provided for residents in the Springfield, Windsor and Claremont areas.
Thrive Thrift Store & Community Resource Center is committed to offering essential support to those in need, operating with a passion for community welfare and a vision for future expansion of services.
