Thrive Thrift Store in Ascutney celebrates grand opening

hrive Thrift Store & Community Resource Center officially celebrated its grand opening at 5087 US-5, Unit C in Ascutney, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 23, marking an exciting new chapter for this vital community resource. The event was hosted by the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce.

“We run on volunteers at the moment,” said a representative from Thrive. “We started gathering items for other nonprofits and it grew into what we are today. We provide basic needs and wellness resources to vulnerable populations.” Low-cost items are sold in the thrift store, and vouchers and resource navigation are provided for residents in the Springfield, Windsor and Claremont areas.

Thrive Thrift Store & Community Resource Center is committed to offering essential support to those in need, operating with a passion for community welfare and a vision for future expansion of services.