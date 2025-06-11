Springfield Community Band opens 2025 season June 17

The Springfield Community Band’s 2025 concert season, under the direction of Nick Pelton, begins at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 17 and continues on Tuesday evenings throughout the summer. It will be performing under the tent at the Hartness House Inn, 109 Front St. in Springfield.

The musicians worked hard through the winter to add many new pieces to the repertoire; this concert is the first of two at which the band will debut this music.

From “The Best of the Boy Bands” to the rollicking “Merry-Go-Round” by Yukiko Nishimura, “Caravan” by Duke Ellington, the music of Stephen Sondheim and theme songs from favorite Western movies of old, the evening will be a sampling of a wide range of music, spanning many styles and decades.

The concert will go on, rain or shine. Food and drink will be available for purchase.