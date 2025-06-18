Andover Select Board agenda for June 23

The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday June 23 at the Town Office, 953 Weston-Andover Road.

Below is the board’s agenda.

1. Call Meeting to Order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes of June 9th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the

public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

A. Road Erosion Inventory – Logan Nicoll of MARC

B. Set Municipal tax rate for FY 2025/2026

6. Highways / Garage:

A. Road Commissioner’s report

B. Culvert project update

7. Old Business:

A. MERP – any updates

B. Budget update

8. Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.