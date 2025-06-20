Kimberly Henry, 60, of Proctorsville

PROCTORSVILLE

K

imberly A. Henry, 60, passed away peacefully at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center on June 15, 2025, with her husband by her side, after an extended period of failing health. She was born on Nov. 12, 1964 in Springfield to Norman B. Jr. and Julia (Bresett) Spaulding.

She graduated from Green Mountain Union High School and received an Associate degree in Veterinary Technology from Vermont Technical College in 1985. She was employed as a vet tech and receptionist at Springfield Animal Hospital for 30+ years.

She married Don Henry III on Dec. 31, 2002.

Kimberly was a caring and gentle soul who loved her grandsons and animals and enjoyed watching Boston Red Sox games and communicating with her friends. She made the best deviled eggs known to mankind.

Kim is survived by her loving husband Don of Proctorsville; daughter Nicole Wright, partner Jeremy Johnson and grandsons K.J., Dean and Jethro of Perkinsville; step-daughter Arin Henry (Jamie) Chiasson and son Sy of Grantham, N.H.; mother Judy, sister and brother-in-law Stacia Spaulding and Jonathan Rice, and cousin Chris Parker, all of Proctorsville.

At Kim’s request, no public service will be held.

Memorial contributions can be made to Proctorsville Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 81, Proctorsville, VT, 05153.

Ricker Funeral Home in Lebanon, N.H. is assisting with arrangements. An online guest book is available by clicking here.