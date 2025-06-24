Kinhaven debuts expanded Concert Hall with free concert

K

inhaven Music School is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newly expanded Concert Hall at 6:30 p.m. this Saturday, June 28. This free community celebration will mark a major milestone for the historic summer music school as it kicks off its 73rd summer season.

Kinhaven is located at 354 Lawrence Hill Road in Weston.

It was just last July that the school held groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion the hall, when the nonprofit organization announced that it has raised $1 million toward its capital campaign, reaching an important milestone toward its $2 million goal. The interior is a stunning but simple post and beam design.

Saturday evening’s events will include light refreshments, engaging conversation and appearances by special guests. Immediately following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Kinhaven’s world-class faculty will present the first concert of the season.

Kinhaven invites the broader Vermont community to help spread the word. With the expansion of the Concert Hall, the school now has capacity to welcome more than twice the number of concertgoers—allowing even more neighbors and music lovers to enjoy its renowned performances.

Kinhaven’s summer concerts will remain free and open to the public, with Saturday evening faculty concerts continuing into the fall as part of the school’s new Semester Program.

A full listing of this season’s concerts can be found by clicking here.