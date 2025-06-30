New Community Service Club for Chester teens
Whiting Library, 117 Main St. in Chester, encourages teens to join its new Community Service Club. Its mission is to promote and grow library services for teens and others by:
- Planning and running teen events at the library;
- Recommending books, movies, music, manga and magazines for the library;
- Promoting library events and services within the community and in schools; and
- Encouraging expression by and for teens via the creation of displays, flyers and booklists.
The club will meet Thursday evenings in July at 6 p.m. For more information about the Community Service Club and other programs at Whiting Library, please contact Gail Zachariah at 802-875-2277 or send an e-mail.
