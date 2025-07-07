Springfield Community Players presents mystery double feature July 12-13, 20-21

S

pringfield Community Players, 165 South St. in Springfield, is rolling out a mystery double feature on the weekends of July 12 and 13 and July 20 and 21 as its 2025 summer production.

The Patient by Agatha Christie is a one-act thriller about a woman who is paralyzed after falling from a balcony. Will she be able to communicate the identity of the person who pushed her? It is directed by Miles Ledoux, who directed last year’s production of The Unexpected Guest.

The second one-act play, Street Smarts by local playwright Tom Field, is an homage to 1940s-era noir radio dramas, with actors reading scripts. It even has commercials. Field penned last October’s mystery dinner theater Pumpkins of Peril, which was performed at the Hartness House.