Springfield Community Players presents mystery double feature July 12-13, 20-21
The Patient by Agatha Christie is a one-act thriller about a woman who is paralyzed after falling from a balcony. Will she be able to communicate the identity of the person who pushed her? It is directed by Miles Ledoux, who directed last year’s production of The Unexpected Guest.
The second one-act play, Street Smarts by local playwright Tom Field, is an homage to 1940s-era noir radio dramas, with actors reading scripts. It even has commercials. Field penned last October’s mystery dinner theater Pumpkins of Peril, which was performed at the Hartness House.
