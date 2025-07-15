Midsummer concert with In The Rough July 27
The vocal trio In The Rough (Lisa Brigantino, Lori Brigantino and Andover resident Susan Haefner) has been singing together since they were students at the State University of New York at Fredonia. The concert will include traditional and contemporary folk songs, old-time tunes, original songs and even a sing-along.
Over the years, In The Rough has performed at a variety of venues, including well-known music clubs and coffeehouses. The trio has also appeared on all three of Lisa Brigantino’s commercially released original music albums.
“We are looking forwarding to providing a fun, enjoyable evening of music at the Old Parish Church,” said Haefner, founder of Little Yellow House Studio. “We have performed many concerts at the Old Parish Church over the years and Lisa, Lori and I are excited to return to make music in such a warm and inviting space.”
There is a suggested donation of $10 at the door. Click here for more information.
