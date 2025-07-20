Public invited to Chester Dem July 23 meeting

The monthly meeting of the Chester Democratic Town Committee will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 23 in the Conference Room of Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St.

The CDTC is open to any Chester resident concerned about the well-being of America, Vermont and Chester while the Trump administration threatens everything from the world’s economy to America’s democracy. There’s a lot of work to be done to prevent, or at least slow down, the damage that we face.

The CTDC is not alone: Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark has joined other state AGs to prevent the administration from cutting back school funding, among many other things, while Burlington and other northern cities and towns are inviting Canadians to enjoy the Vermont experience in the face of Trump’s hostile tariffs.

The impacts in the Chester region so far seem minimal. It’s a local state environmentalist losing her job here and a local company losing contracts with nervous investors there. It’s clear, however, that the damage is just beginning.

Through it all, the CTDC has been stepping up to the plate. The CTDC has offered public conferences where state educational reform and national executive orders have been discussed, written press releases and opinion pieces that explain what’s going on, sent communications to local, state and national officials, and hosted public protests that insist that the public well-being and the rule of law be maintained.

On July 23, the CTDC will discuss what’s been done, what’s in the works and what needs to be done in the near future. Join us as we consider what Chester, Vermont and America are facing and what we should do about it all. For further information, contact styeve35@gmail.com.