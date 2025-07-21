15th Cavendish Town-Wide Tag Sale Saturday

The 15th Annual Cavendish Town-Wide Tag Sale will take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 26.

Sellers will be set up throughout Cavendish, including on the Proctorsville and Cavendish village greens. Several vendors with very large sales will be on the Cavendish Green, including one couple who is bringing a trailer of stuff from New York. Across the way at 2154 Main St., the Cavendish Fire Department will be offering pulled pork sandwiches with all of the trimmings.

The Proctorsville Fire Department will be holding its annual BBQ on the Green in Proctorsville (intersection of Main and Depot streets). New this year, the Fire Department’s child car seat inspector will be on hand to do free safety checks, and the Junior Firefighters will be hosting a tag sale.

The Cavendish Historical Society, Cavendish Connects and the Black River Valley Resources will be set up by the Proctorsville Gazebo. CHS will have a variety of its books and T-shirts for sale, in addition to free copies of its Cemetery Guide. BRVR will be offering free “Go Kits” to residents of Cavendish, Ludlow, Mt. Holly and Plymouth. These kits are designed to be grabbed as you head out the door in emergency situations.

Click here for the locations of registered sales and information about items being sold. For more information about the tag sale, call 802-226-7807 or send an e-mail.