Nature Museum hosts author of ‘Smithsonian Trees of North America’ July 27
Press release | Jul 22, 2025 | Comments 0
Why have so many humans altered their relationship with nature and become destructive to the Earth’s environments, especially over the last 300 years? It is clear to Kress that the lack of respect and disregard for the natural world by a significant segment of our society has never been greater.
This talk is aimed at helping us regain a relationship and respect for nature through our connection to trees. Topics will include the value of trees, their ecology and evolution, the incredible diversity of trees and their conservation.
“We’re honored to host him here in Grafton,” said Cheryl Charles, Ph.D., Nature Museum board member and co-founder of the Children & Nature Network. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. Because seating is limited, click here to reserve your space or call 802-843-2111 for more information.
