Winners of Tri-Mountain Lions Club Duck Race
Press release | Jul 22, 2025 | Comments 0
- First-place duck #212, which was sponsored by Homestead Landscaping, earned $200 for Marcia Camp of South Londonderry.
- Terry Merrow of Londonderry won $150 for second-place duck #198, which was sponsored by Winhall Real Estate.
- Third-place winner Justin Stevens of Lawton, Okla., took home $75 with lucky duck #250, which was purchased by his grandmother, Lion Randee Keith.
The Lions Club is grateful to everyone who supported this event by purchasing ducks.
You cannot have a Duck Race without someone getting wet! Volunteer duck retrievers Wyatt, Maverick, Jace and Archer assisted Lion Bill Nichols at the start and finish lines.
The Lions are also grateful to Bev Jelly and Judy Platt for the use of their parking lots to stage the Duck Race.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.