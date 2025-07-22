Winners of Tri-Mountain Lions Club Duck Race

F

First-place duck #212, which was sponsored by Homestead Landscaping, earned $200 for Marcia Camp of South Londonderry.

Third-place winner Justin Stevens of Lawton, Okla., took home $75 with lucky duck #250, which was purchased by his grandmother, Lion Randee Keith.

ollowing Londonderry’s Fourth of July Parade, more than 400 ducks participated in the Duck Derby fundraiser sponsored by the Londonderry Tri-Mountain Area Lions Club.

The Lions Club is grateful to everyone who supported this event by purchasing ducks.

You cannot have a Duck Race without someone getting wet! Volunteer duck retrievers Wyatt, Maverick, Jace and Archer assisted Lion Bill Nichols at the start and finish lines.

The Lions are also grateful to Bev Jelly and Judy Platt for the use of their parking lots to stage the Duck Race.