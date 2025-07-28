Riparian buffer installed along Ottauquechee River in Woodstock

T

hings will be getting a bit greener on the bank of the Ottauquechee River behind the Woodstock History Center.

After losing the edge of the property and much of the vegetation during Tropical Storm Irene in 2011, riprap stones, fill and landscaping fabric were installed in an attempt to “repair” the damage. Since that time, the WHC decided to let the area rewild itself.

A large portion of the stone riprap was carried away in the floods of 2019 and 2023, but some of the shrubs and trees remained to help protect the rest of the bank.

Earlier this spring, in partnership with the Ottauquechee Natural Resources Conservation District and with funding from the Greater Upper Valley chapter of Trout Unlimited, native shrubs and trees, including red and silver maple, nannyberry, sycamore, high bush cranberry, choke cherry and red and white oak, were planted along a 50-foot-wide buffer at the center.

With guidance from Redstart Forestry, WHC Director Matthew Powers was joined by ONRCD District Manager Kelly Stettner and Ron Rhodes, who is on the ONRCD Board, works for the Connecticut River Conservancy and is a member of the Great Upper Valley Trout Unlimited.

The newly replanted area, called a riparian buffer, will hold the soil and protect against erosion in future floods, as well as provide an area where that rising water can slow down and spread out.

Additional benefits include providing a wind break and seasonal shade for visitors to the center, as there will be a simple narrow mowed path through the wild area; nutritional berries will improve bird habitat; flowers will provide nectar for pollinators and the river creatures will benefit from the addition of leaves, twigs and small branches falling and blowing into the water. Additional stems of shrub willow and dogwood will be added to the edge of the bank in the fall of 2025, further stabilizing the area.

To learn more about this “rewilding” of the riparian buffer, park on Elm Street and walk to the back of the Woodstock History Center at 26 Elm St. in Woodstock. To learn more about adding native shrubs and trees to your property, contact ONRCD at info@onrcd.org or call 603-306-7710.