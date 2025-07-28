Sign up now for hunter education courses

I

f you or someone you know would like to go hunting this fall but have never taken a hunter education course, this is the time to act.

Vermont’s volunteer hunter education instructors are holding a limited number of courses throughout the state. A person must pass the basic hunter education course before he or she can purchase their first hunting license.

“Most in-person courses are held in August and September, just before the fall hunting and trapping seasons begin,” said Nicole Meier, Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s Hunter education coordinator. “All in-person courses are taught by volunteer instructors who teach because they are passionate about hunting and want to ensure that Vermont’s safe hunting legacy continues. We credit Vermont’s strong safety record to our trained volunteers.”

Courses in basic hunter education, bowhunter education, trapper education and combination hunter-bowhunter education are listed on Fish and Wildlife’s website.

More classes are expected to be posted throughout August and September. If you do not see a class in your area, continue to monitor the website or call the Hunter Education Program office at 802-828-1182. The final classes of the year are generally held in early October.

“Hands-on and in-person learning from an experienced instructor are the best ways to become familiar with the skills associated with safe hunting,” Meier said.

“Although the in-person courses are free of charge and available for anyone to take, the course material and written exams are generally at a 12-year-old reading and maturity level. Students in every class type are required to take an in-person written examination and display responsibility and maturity,” she said. “Parents are encouraged to talk to the instructor before the class if there are any concerns about whether their child will pass.”

Vermont residents may take a free online-only certification course if they are at least 18 years of age.

A Vermont hunter education card entitles you to hunt in all 50 states, as well as in some international locations.