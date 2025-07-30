To the Editor: Nearing the goal, thanks to all who donated to preserve Hessie’s coat

Just a couple of months ago, the Friends of Yosemite Firehouse Museum sounded the call for help in preserving a piece of Chester firefighting history.

And people answered with checks and donations to our GoFundMe campaign and we thank all of them.

With nearly 75 percent of the $5,500 we asked for in hand, we have given our textile conservator the go ahead to start work on Clair Hesselton’s Chester Fire Department turnout coat.

Museum Textile Services tells us that the coat is on its work schedule for November. So in the meantime we are looking to finish our job and raise the remaining $1,500. All donations, large or small, are welcome. Just click here or mail a check to Friends of Yosemite Firehouse Museum, PO Box 1221, Chester VT 05143.

The Hessie project is the first in a long series of tasks which will culminate in opening the Yosemite Firehouse to the public as a museum of Chester and rural firefighting. As you might imagine there’s lots to do and we can use your help. If you’re interested in volunteering get in touch with us at yosemitefirehousemuseum@gmail.com.

Shawn Cunningham

Vice president and treasurer

Board of the Friends of Yosemite Firehouse Museum