‘A Christmas Caroler’ presented at Old Parish Church in Weston Aug. 10

Old Parish Church, Wilder Memorial Library and Little Yellow House Studio present the world premiere of A Christmas Caroler, a Dramatic Reading with Carols, written and performed by Renae Baker, at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 10 at the Old Parish Church, 100 Main St. in Weston. The event is free; doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Baker, best-selling author, actress and founder of The Broadway Carolers, plays multiple characters in this funny and heartwarming one-actor show about a professional caroling company in New York City. We get a glimpse into the lives and colorful personalities of the carolers as they prepare for their performance on Madison Avenue during the holiday season.

The reading is directed by Rozie Baker, and there will be a post-show discussion.

“We are looking forward to providing a warm and inviting space for Renae to present A Christmas Caroler for the very first time in front of an audience,” said Susan Haefner, founder of the Little Yellow House Studio. “This is an opportunity for our community to be actively involved with helping Renae continue to develop her new work.”

Baker’s books and CDs will be available for purchase following the reading. All proceeds will go directly to The Wenceslas Fund, which brings holiday caroling joy to nursing homes, hospitals and other charitable organizations. Click here for more information.