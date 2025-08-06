Discuss disaster recovery with Doug Farnham at Newfane, Londonderry events Aug. 12
These events are meant to bring together staff and leadership from towns in the region to share issues and best practices for recovery and resilience activities. The Recovery Office helps navigate resources and make connections to help communities recover and become more resilient in future disasters.
- The morning session will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Newbrook Fire and Rescue, 698 VT Rt. 30, in Newfane.
- The afternoon session will run from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the South Londonderry Town Hall, 139 Middletown Road.
While lunch will not be provided for this event, attendees are encouraged to bring their own lunches to enjoy during the conversation. Members of the public are encouraged to attend and bring their questions and ideas.
For more information, please contact Kristen.gadbois@vermont.gov or erik.filkorn@vermont.gov.
