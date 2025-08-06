Entries wanted for Annual Local Art Show in Derry
Artwork can be no larger than 30 by 30 inches. Needlework, jewelry, cards and matted prints will also be accepted. Bring your framed art or other type of art, ready to hang; wire on the back is preferred. Include the following information on a sheet of paper attached to the back of your piece: name of the piece, medium and contact information (name, address, phone number and e-mail).
All submitted work will available for purchase, with 20 percent of the proceeds benefitting LAHS. Entries may be dropped off between 10 a.m. and noon on Aug. 12, 13 and 16 or between 2 and 4 p.m. on Aug. 15.
If you would like to display your work or require more information, please call Bev Foster at 802-558-1211 or send an e-mail or call Valerie Johnson at 802-875-3865 or send an e-mail.
The show will open on Friday, Aug. 22 and continue through Saturday, Oct. 11. After opening day, regular hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
