Meet Vermont Academy’s new Head of School
The Chester Telegraph | Aug 06, 2025 | Comments 0
This casual, drop-in event is an opportunity for friends, neighbors, families, and alumni to connect with Vermont Academy and get to know its new leadership in a warm and welcoming setting.
Light refreshments will be served, and all are welcome to attend.
Peller, who officially joined Vermont Academy this summer, brings a strong vision for the future and a deep commitment to the school’s values of community, independence, ingenuity and connection to the natural world.
“We are excited to host this event for the greater Saxtons River community and to share this important moment with our friends and neighbors,” said Tonia Fleming, director of Development. “Mike and his family look forward to meeting you and hearing what makes this community so special.”
Registration requested but not required. To register, click here. For more information, click here or contact Tonia Fleming at tfleming@vermontacademy.org or 802-869-6298.
