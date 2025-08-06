Pasture Pals series returns to VINE beginning Aug. 10

VINE Sanctuary’s free Pasture Pals program is back for five Sundays, at 201 Massey Road in Springfield, beginning on Aug. 10.

It gives children 6 years of age and older the opportunity to learn from the animals themselves, instead of from books or cartoons.

Please arrive on time. Sessions begin promptly at 11 a.m.; late arrivals will not be able to join the group after it starts.

Each session includes:

A child-friendly lesson in kindness, care and animal lives

A bit of volunteering time helping the sanctuary (think: filling water buckets)

Actual close-up time with cows, goats, sheep and more

Each week has its own theme, rooted in big ideas made approachable through stories, games, and the animal residents at VINE Sanctuary:

Aug. 10 – Sanctuary: What does it mean to feel safe and free?

What does it mean to feel safe and free? Aug. 17 – Family: How do animals, from goats to roosters, form families and communities?

How do animals, from goats to roosters, form families and communities? Aug. 24 – Communication: Honks, clucks and moos. How do animals and humans share what they feel?

Honks, clucks and moos. How do animals and humans share what they feel? Aug. 31 – No workshop on Labor Day weekend.

Sept. 7 – Differences: Everybody has strengths and weaknesses. We’ll explore differences in beaks, bodies and beyond.

Everybody has strengths and weaknesses. We’ll explore differences in beaks, bodies and beyond. Sept. 14 – Stereotypes: What myths do we believe about animals and each other? Let’s break them open.

Important points:

Sturdy, closed-toe shoes are required.

Please, no food. The sheep and goats have a sixth sense for granola bars hidden in pockets.

No need to register – just show up on time and be ready for learning and fun. All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Click here for more details about Pasture Pals or other activities at VINE.

VINE Sanctuary is an LGBTQ-led refuge for animals rescued from abuse and exploitation. VINE works at the intersection of animal liberation, environmental justice and social justice and serves as a safe and inspiring place for humans and nonhuman animals alike.