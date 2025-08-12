Non-Violent Direct Action Training in Chester Aug. 17
If you are ready to do more, consider joining other concerned citizens for free Non-Violent Direct Action Training from 1 to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 17 at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 211 North St., in Chester’s Stone Village.
Laurel Green and Steve Crofter have decades of experience with political action and have recently begun preparing Vermonters with a one-day workshop in the principles and practice of NVDA. Among other topics, the training will cover the effectiveness of nonviolence, finding the courage to act, de-escalation and how to make social change in solidarity with others.
They are offering the training because, as Green said, “Many people are taking part in rallies and protests without training. Even learning the basics of NVDA can help them gain confidence, become more effective, de-escalate conflict and keep one another safe.” Crofter said that “statistics show that nonviolence is about twice as effective as violence in creating meaningful change.”
Register by contacting Steve Dock. Include your name, town, organizational affiliation if any, and phone number, as well as any questions. Space is limited to 30 participants.
