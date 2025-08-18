To the editor: Londonderry Rescue warns that high temperatures are a continuing threat

W

ith a month to six weeks more of potentially dangerous heat until fall, here is a brief discussion of heat illness and treatment.

Heat illness can be a serious medical situation resulting from the body’s inability to cope with a high heat load. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are two of the most common illnesses caused by extreme heat.

Heat exhaustion is caused by over exertion in the heat. It is the body’s response to an excessive loss of water and salt. Some of the symptoms are heavy sweating, painful muscle cramps, nausea and vomiting, dizziness and fainting.

The patient should immediately be moved to a cool place and given cold water or drinks with electrolytes. Cool cloths or ice packs should be placed on the body, or even better, the person can be immersed in cold or sprayed. After receiving these treatments if the person does not improve within an hour, they could be experiencing heat stroke.

Heat stroke is much more serious than heat exhaustion. It is a life-threatening condition that

occurs when the body overheats and can no longer regulate its temperature. The body’s cooling system fails causing a rapid increase in body temperature within minutes. The patient’s body temperature can reach up to 106ºF.

Initially the patient has a lot of the same symptoms as heat exhaustion. As the body continues to overheat our primary cooling system, sweating, slows down and ceases. This is why heat stroke victims do not sweat and are very warm to the touch. Vital organs such as the heart, brain and kidneys begin to suffer damage from the overheating and can sometimes fail.

Treatment for heat stroke is the same as for heat exhaustion – move to a cool place, plenty of liquids, spray or immerse in water. 911 should be immediately called if one suspects heat stroke. The subject should be transported to hospital for evaluation and treatment.

David Utiger

Public Relations Officer

Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad

