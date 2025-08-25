Windham County Dems to hold Aug. 30 cookout Sen. Welch to be featured at family-friendly event
The Windham County Democratic Committee will be holding a family-friendly cookout featuring Sen. Peter Welch from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30, at the Westminster Institute/Butterfield Library on Route 5 in Westminster.
The event is free and open to the public. Those who are able to do so are encouraged to consider making a suggested contribution of $15 or more to support the Windham County Democratic Committee.
Hot dogs, hamburgers, vegetarian alternatives and refreshments will be provided. There will be live music, followed by brief remarks and Q&A with Sen.Welch and local representatives. There will be a number of actions attendees can take, from making signs for Labor Day protests, writing a postcard to an elected official, joining a town Democratic Committee to signing up to phonebank on behalf of Abigail Spanberger for Virginia governor.
Welch said, “I always enjoy getting on the road and meeting Vermonters face-to-face, hearing directly from them about the challenges they face. This Labor Day Weekend, I hope that folks in Windham and southern Windsor counties will come out to enjoy a bite to eat and to discuss the path forward for our state and nation, as well as how they can get involved in making change.”
