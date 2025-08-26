‘Wildlife Around a Pond’ walk set for Aug. 30
Meet at 9 a.m. at 3700 Twenty Mile Stream Road in Proctorsville — its junction with Chapman Road, where the asphalt turns to dirt.
This is an easy walk for all ages. Wear good walking shoes, and bring binoculars if you have some.
This “Wildlife Around a Beaver Pond” walk is part of the Walk and Talk series sponsored by the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association.
O’Donoghue is a Cavendish resident and a lifelong wildlife enthusiast and photographer. He has led walks for CCCA in the past and has a keen eye for spotting creatures.
