Wilder Library to seek new director, provides construction update

T

he Board of Trustees of the Wilder Memorial Library in Weston announces that library director Jessica Clapp will reduce her role over the next several months and eventually step down from her position.

She plans to stay in Weston and will work with the board through the transition period. The process to select a new director will get under way in the next few weeks.

“This difficult decision was made for personal reasons. As a parent of busy teenagers, I find that my commitment to my family needs more time. I am grateful to have served as library director over the last 5½ years. I love the library and the work that it does to help bring people together, provide vital services, and, especially, create meaningful and fun experiences for children,” she said.

The Library Board also reports that the major construction project is well under way and on schedule to be completed by spring of 2026. Board chair Deborah Granquist said, “The new library will be an incredible asset to our community thanks to our wonderful construction project team–architect Ryan Foster, engineer Ted Reeves, owner’s representative Mark Blanchard, and construction company Bread Loaf Corp.”

While the library building is under construction, library services are located at Old Parish Church, 644 Main St. in Weston. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. It offers free materials, computer access, programming and more to everyone in and around Weston. Click here for library information and here for updates on the construction project.