Chester Select Board agenda for Sept. 3 To be preceded by Water Commissioners meeting
The Chester Select Board will meet following the Water & Sewer Commissioners meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 3. The meetings will be held at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom by clicking here.
Below are their agendas
Water & Sewer Commissioners
1. Citizen’s Comments
2. Findings of No Significant Impact Hearing; Contracts 2 and 3 of Sewer project
3. Adjourn
September 3, 2025
Special Select Board meeting agenda
1. Approval of Minutes from the Selectboard Meeting dated Aug. 20, 2025, Special Selectboard Meeting dated Aug. 20, 2025, and Special Selectboard Meeting dated Aug. 28, 2025
2. Citizen’s Comments
3. Old Business
4. Library Trustee Appointment
5. Local Option Tax Discussion
6. Class IV Road Policy Review
7. Withdrawal of Cyprus Mineral Funds from the Public Funds
8. New Business/Next Agenda
9. Adjourn
