Ludlow Rotary seeks entries for 34th Annual Chili Cook-off
Press release | Sep 10, 2025 | Comments 0
Chilis are welcome from individuals, clubs and businesses. Entrants are asked to provide five gallons of chili, and LRC can help with servers if needed. Participants and their chili should arrive between 10:30 and 10:45 a.m. on the day of the cook-off.
Cash prizes will be awarded in the People’s Choice category. Awards will be given to the chili entry with the most votes these categories:
- Judges’ Choice
- Spiciest and
- Team Spirit.
Please send your name, address and phone number, along with the entry fee of $10, which includes a table space and sterno, to Ludlow Rotary Club, P.O. Box 216, Ludlow, VT 05149. For more info, contact Kevin Barnes at 802-558-0479.
Proceeds benefit The Ludlow Area Rotary Charitable Fund that services Ludlow, Cavendish, Mount Holly and Plymouth.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.