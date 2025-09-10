Ludlow Rotary seeks entries for 34th Annual Chili Cook-off

T

he Ludlow Area Rotary Club is sponsoring its 34th Annual Chili Cook-off from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11 at the traffic light on Depot Street.

Chilis are welcome from individuals, clubs and businesses. Entrants are asked to provide five gallons of chili, and LRC can help with servers if needed. Participants and their chili should arrive between 10:30 and 10:45 a.m. on the day of the cook-off.

Cash prizes will be awarded in the People’s Choice category. Awards will be given to the chili entry with the most votes these categories:

Judges’ Choice

Spiciest and

Team Spirit.

Please send your name, address and phone number, along with the entry fee of $10, which includes a table space and sterno, to Ludlow Rotary Club, P.O. Box 216, Ludlow, VT 05149. For more info, contact Kevin Barnes at 802-558-0479.

Proceeds benefit The Ludlow Area Rotary Charitable Fund that services Ludlow, Cavendish, Mount Holly and Plymouth.