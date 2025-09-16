Chester quilter Linda Diak awarded grant from Vermont Arts Council
Press release | Sep 16, 2025 | Comments 1
Linda Diak, an award-winning quilter from Chester, was selected to receive a fiscal year 2026 Creation Grant to support the creation of art quilts that raise awareness about the impact that human activity has on the animal kingdom.
Among this year’s awarded proposals are projects that span the visual and literary arts, dance, music, film and multidisciplinary fields, including a new episode of “Wild Foods” on PBS; the production of a live storytelling show about motherhood; and a six-track musical recording project fusing Ghanaian American vocals with percussion and textures from the African diaspora.
More than 300 applications were received for this highly competitive award. Recipients were selected in two rounds by independent panels comprising 47 practicing Vermont artists and arts professionals with a broad range of artistic disciplines. A total of 48 proposals advanced to the second round of review. Criteria for selection are artistic excellence (60%), impact (25%) and project management (15%).
Creation Grants are made possible through support from private donations, including the Vermont Community Foundation’s Arts Endowment Fund. Thanks to this generous support, more Creation Grants grants were awarded than ever before.
Other Southern Vermont recipients are:
- Willy Appelman, Dorset, to support the development, rehearsal, and production of a comedic solo show
- Natasha Haverty, Dummerston, to support the production of a live storytelling show about motherhood
- Maria Pugnetti, Brattleboro, to support the creation of animation, scenic art, and shadow puppetry for an original intermedia shadow theater performance for youth and adults, “The Buried Moon”
- Brendan Taaffe, Vernon, to support the creation of an interdisciplinary work titled “The Bucolics Project”
Thank you to Vermont Arts Council and the Vermont Community Foundation for this opportunity. Most importantly, thank you to our representative, Tom Charlton, and state Sens. Becca White, Joe Major, and Alison Clarkson for their continued support of the arts in Vermont.