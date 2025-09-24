To the editor: The truth that Truth Social denies

O

n July 7, Jibia Tusifu, age 10, died in the Congo because the richest country in world history withheld a $2 mosquito net. Trump’s cancellation of USAID funds prevented her destitute family from replacing their torn net and Jibia contracted malaria.

Due to U.S. aid cuts, the local health clinic had no medicine to control her fever and vomiting, or ambulance drivers to rush her to a hospital. By the time she got to a doctor, it was too late to save her life.

Nicholas Kristof reported this heart-wrenching story in last Sunday’s New York Times. His article also mentions a 6-month-old boy who is starving to death while the U.S. withholds supplies of a highly nutritious peanut paste that costs 50 cents a packet. In fact, Kristof says, it costs taxpayers $10,000 per day to store nearly a half million crates of the life-giving paste in warehouses, rather.

This is the truth that the Trump platform Truth Social denies: The Trump administration and congressional Republicans (many of whom consider themselves devout Christians) have chosen to give billionaires huge tax cuts while withholding life support from dying children in the name of increasing government efficiency.

Don’t take my word for it. Read Kristof’s report and look at the heartbreaking photos. Click here to read his piece.

Near the end of the article Kristof lists three organizations that are working to relieve this cruel suffering. Perhaps a donation as modest as $2 — or less — will save a child’s life.

Bill Dunkel

Windham