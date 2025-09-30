Create Together receives $12K grant for free monthly community programs

Create Together at Fletcher Farm recently received a $12,000 grant from the Vermont Community Foundation to launch “Creating in Community,” a series of free monthly programs designed to bring neighbors together through collaborative art projects.

The first program will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 19 at its campus located at 611 Route 103S in Ludlow. The initiative will continue on the third Sunday of each month, offering residents of all ages and experience levels the opportunity to learn new artistic techniques while working together on community-focused projects.

“Living in rural southern Vermont can be isolating,” said Kathryn Svec, executive director of Create Together. “The beautiful rolling landscape that makes our region a peaceful escape also physically separates us from our neighbors. We rely heavily on our small villages and town centers to offer residents places to gather and connect.”

Since reopening this year as a community art center, Create Together has focused on accessibility and affordability. The organization provides space, tools and instruction to allow neighbors to come together and create, regardless of their artistic background or financial circumstances.

The “Creating in Community” series will feature 11 unique half-day programs throughout the year. Each session will introduce participants to an artistic medium, with individual pieces combined to create a single collaborative work that explores community themes. The finished pieces will be displayed publicly for the remainder of each month.

The initiative is expected to provide economic benefits to the region by creating opportunities for local artists, supporting arts sector development and potentially attracting visitors to the area.

For more information about Create Together and upcoming programs, click here or call or text 802-228-8770.