To the editor: Pennells announce closing of Smokeshire Design, but sales and party first!

Dear friends, family and customers of Smokeshire Design,

E

ight years ago, on Thanksgiving weekend, Smokeshire Design opened its doors. Simon Pearce glass, Hugh Pennell furniture, Andrew Pearce bowls and many beautiful home goods, jewelry and gift items became the background for our adventure into the world of retail.

Hugh and I have met so many talented crafts people, helpful vendors and appreciative customers. We’ve held vendor events and wine tastings, had sales and raffles along with a great deal of fun and success – and we’ve learned a lot!

We believe now is the right time to adjust our journey as we head into the next phase of our lives. This means we will be closing the store while Hugh continues to make beautiful custom woodwork along with his talented sidekick Russ Martin.

The first steps are to plan closing sales to winnow down our inventory. Sales will begin the weekend of Oct. 12 and continue for several weeks.

And of course, there will be a party!

Mark your calendars for Saturday, Oct. 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Smokeshire Design, 3630 Route 103 North. We celebrate because we have loved being store owners, we have appreciated your support, and we want to celebrate with you.

Join your friends and neighbors for live music, delicious pizza from Goodman’s American Pie Pizza Truck, antique cars and complimentary beverages – maybe a little bubbly! There will be good sales – for gift giving and personal enjoyment – haven’t you always wanted a Hugh Pennell table? Or a door?

And so, let the games begin. New journey, new adventures, and hopefully a peaceful and successful closing that brings joy to our customers.

Hugh and Nancy Pennell

Smokeshire Design

3630 Route 103 North

Chester