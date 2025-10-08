West River Farmers Market closes out the season this Saturday

©2025 Telegraph Publishing LLC

This Saturday, Oct. 11, is the final day of the West River Farmers Market in Londonderry for the 2025 season.

Don’t miss a beautiful fall foliage weekend and the last chance to purchase holiday gifts from some of your favorite craftspeople while picking up farm grown veggies, meats and flowers, grabbing a delicious meal.

The market, located at the Williams Park at the junction of Route 11 and Route 100, will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It’s been a wonderful season and the board of directors of the market is grateful to all of our neighboring businesses, our patrons and the Town of Londonderry for making it possible. We look forward to seeing you all next May.

Please note that:

Dogs are not allowed in the market area unless they are carried or are certified service animals.

Parking is available in the Mill parking lot. Please do not park in our neighbors’ lots.

If you park along Route 11, for everyone’s safety, do not block traffic.

Crop Cash, EBT and Snap benefits are available.

For information regarding the market, please contact Natalie at 802-317-3776 or by e-mail.