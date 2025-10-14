Big Woods Voices in concert Oct. 19 in Chester

F

irst Universalist Parish of Chester, 211 North St. in the Stone Village, presents Big Woods Voices in concert at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 19.

From heart-stopping to foot-stomping, prayerful to fun-filled, dissonant to dulcet, Big Woods Voices brings the spirit of southern Vermont to life through rich a cappella harmonies and soulful interpretations.

Big Woods Voices are Will Danforth, an award-winning, multi-instrumental acoustic artist; Alan Blood, current and former member of many area vocal groups including the Brattleboro Camerata, Tessitura, Blue Moon and House Blend; Becky Graber, leader of the Brattleboro Women’s Chorus and the Good Trouble Street Choir; and Amanda Witman, Brattleboro Music Center faculty and co-leader of the Brattleboro Pub Sing.

Parking is available on site, and the church is ADA accessible. Entry is by a sliding scale donation of $10 to $20.