Big Woods Voices in concert Oct. 19 in Chester
From heart-stopping to foot-stomping, prayerful to fun-filled, dissonant to dulcet, Big Woods Voices brings the spirit of southern Vermont to life through rich a cappella harmonies and soulful interpretations.
Big Woods Voices are Will Danforth, an award-winning, multi-instrumental acoustic artist; Alan Blood, current and former member of many area vocal groups including the Brattleboro Camerata, Tessitura, Blue Moon and House Blend; Becky Graber, leader of the Brattleboro Women’s Chorus and the Good Trouble Street Choir; and Amanda Witman, Brattleboro Music Center faculty and co-leader of the Brattleboro Pub Sing.
Parking is available on site, and the church is ADA accessible. Entry is by a sliding scale donation of $10 to $20.
