Nordic Harmoni to hold benefit concert for Neighbors Pantry Oct. 24
A recent memo from The Neighbors Pantry outlined that the non-profit food shelf, which serves Londonderry, South Londonderry, Jamaica, Landgrove, Peru, Weston, Winhall and Windham and relies on contributions from community members to fund all expenses, has experienced an increase in households in need as well as budget cuts from the federal level.
Nordic Harmoni is the only Swedish-American chorus in southern Vermont, and it enjoys sharing Scandinavian heritage and traditions. All interested singers are encouraged to join rehearsals at the Second Congregational Church. Songs are sung in English (70%) and Swedish (30%). You do not need to know Swedish to join; we will help with pronunciations.
