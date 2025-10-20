Elizabeth ‘Betsy’ Wilder, 89, formerly of Chester

Elizabeth “Betsy” Wilder, of Peterborough, N.H., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025 after an extended illness. She was born on Dec. 9, 1936 and died at age 89. She is predeceased by her parents Elbert Stiles and Gertrude Harrison Stiles and her brother Lawrence W. Stiles (Gina Stiles of Phoenix, Ariz.).

She and her husband of 67 years, Alan “Al” Wilder, lived in Chester for decades. She was active in the community, volunteering for several organizations including the long-gone but much-loved Second-Hand Rose Thrift Shop. She served on the Board of Directors of Springfield Hospital. She also was an active volunteer for her alma mater, Russell Sage College.

Betsy grew up in Bainbridge, N.Y. She and her family moved to Chester’s Stone Village in 1972, where she lived until moving to Peterborough in 2011. In Peterborough, she continued her volunteer work at Monadnock Community Hospital, the Peterborough Players, the Cheshire County Jail, the River Center, and served for many years as the manager of the Country Store at Rivermead Lifecare Community.

She is survived by her husband Al, children Diane Wilder (Fred Marshall) of Rochester, N.Y., David Wilder (Nancy Foley Wilder) of Groton, Mass., and Lane Wilder (Clif Kussmaul) of Bethlehem, Penn. She leaves seven grandchildren and step grandchildren.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made in Betsy’s memory to Springfield Hospital, P.O. Box 2003, Springfield, VT 05156 or by clicking here or the Chester-Andover Family Center, P.O. Box 302, Chester, VT 05143 or by clicking here or the charity of your choice.