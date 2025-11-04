C

alling all emergency responders. Dr. Kendra LaRoche will present an overview on Disability Awareness and De-escalation Training from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 14 at Neighborhood Connections, 5700 VT-100 (Mountain Marketplace) in Londonderry.

She is executive director of the Special Needs Support Center and is the creator of the workshop. Continuing Education credit is available for all attendees who may benefit from it.

Emergency responders are often the first to assist individuals with disabilities in times of stress or crisis. Disability Awareness and De-escalation Training helps police, fire and EMT personnel to build awareness, empathy and skills needed to respond safely and effectively. The course links evidence-based de-escalation strategies with an understanding of how the brain processes emotion and stress.

Through interactive instruction and real-world scenarios, participants will learn techniques for emotional regulation, validation and active listening, while gaining practical insight into mental health and intellectual, developmental and learning disabilities. The training also introduces Special Needs Information Program — SNIP — communication tools that support clear, respectful and person-centered interactions.

Learning Outcomes

Upon completion, participants will be able to:

Identify visible and invisible disabilities and understand how they affect behavior and communication

communication

communication Apply de-escalation strategies using validation, empathy and active listening

Recognize the neurological connection among emotion, stress and behavior

Use communication boards and SNIP identification tools to improve safety and understanding during emergency encounters

Reflect on past experiences to strengthen professional judgment in future situations.

Call Neighborhood Connections at 802-824-4343 for more information or to reserve a spot. Lunch is included, and an accurate headcount is needed. This free workshop is open to everybody.