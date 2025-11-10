Thanksgiving craft workshop for kids Nov. 15 in Weston
It will be held upstairs in the children’s room at the library’s temporary location at The Old Parish Church, 644 Main St. in Weston.
Art teacher Casey Junker Bailey will help children make glowing Harvest Lanterns using natural materials and small, keepsake Thankful Books to decorate the Thanksgiving table.
For more information, contact the library at 802-379-3615 or send an email to director@wildermemoriallibrary.org.
