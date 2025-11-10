Thanksgiving craft workshop for kids Nov. 15 in Weston

W

ilder Memorial Library in Weston invites children of all ages to a free Thanksgiving art workshop at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 15.

It will be held upstairs in the children’s room at the library’s temporary location at The Old Parish Church, 644 Main St. in Weston.

Art teacher Casey Junker Bailey will help children make glowing Harvest Lanterns using natural materials and small, keepsake Thankful Books to decorate the Thanksgiving table.

For more information, contact the library at 802-379-3615 or send an email to director@wildermemoriallibrary.org.