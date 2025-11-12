MOOver! makes route changes starting Nov. 17

Southeast Vermont Transit (aka The MOOver) is making minor changes to three routes beginning on Monday, Nov. 17.

The Route 1 Springfield In-Town Route will change from a fixed route to microtransit. It will still depart from the Penguin Mart in Bellows Falls at 7:50 a.m. Monday through Friday, arriving at the Springfield Plaza at 8:20 a.m. It will depart the plaza at 5:47 p.m. and return to the Penguin Mart at 6:25 p.m.

The Route 53 Bellows Falls-Brattleboro Route will no longer stop at the School for International Training and Compass School, which will shorten the route times slightly. Stops at Westminster Town Hall and Allen Brothers will change from fixed stops to flag stops.

The Route 57 Bellows Falls-Ludlow winter weekend afternoon return trip from Ludlow will change slightly; there will not be a stop at Jackson Gore.

All connections to other routes remain the same. Click here to view the existing and new schedules.