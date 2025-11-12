‘Perfect Arrangement’ to close out Springfield Players’ 105th season

S

pringfield Community Players, 165 South St., is preparing for the last show of its 105th season. Perfect Arrangement by Topher Payne merges madcap sitcom-style laughs with provocative drama as two U.S. State Department employees struggle to maintain their cover and their sanity.

It’s 1950, and new colors are being added to the Red Scare. Bob and Norma have been tasked with identifying sexual deviants within their ranks. There’s just one problem: Bob and Norma are gay and have married each other’s partner as a carefully constructed cover.

The cast of seven, featuring a mix of new and familiar faces, is working through its final weeks of rehearsal with director Sebastian Taylor. Returning to SCP for his fourth production this season, Craig Woodbury plays Bob Martindale, and fresh off her run as the Woman in Black, Kallah Turner takes on a new role as 1950s housewife Millie Martindale. Cat Gessner, another familiar face from earlier this season plays Norma Baxter, and Sean Dabney makes his SCP debut as her husband Jim.

Another new face to SCP, Tommy Bauch takes on the role of Ted Sunderson, and Josie Munroe plays his wife Kitty. Rounding out the cast is Jet Gage as Barbara Grant, the most popular gal in every department.

Shows start at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 14 and Saturday, Nov. 22, with 2 p.m. matinees on Saturday, Nov. 15 and Sunday, Nov. 23. Click here to purchase tickets ($15, seniors/students; $20, general admission). Online sales end two hours before showtime; remaining tickets will be sold at the door.