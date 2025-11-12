Secretary of State announces candidates for Vermont’s 2026 Kid Governor

Seven fifth graders from across the state have made it onto the final ballot for the upcoming election for Vermont’s 2026 Kid Governor.

Each candidate developed a campaign platform centered around an important issue facing our state and a three-point plan for how fifth graders can address that issue in their own communities. The candidates created campaign videos outlining their platforms and persuading fellow fifth graders to vote for them to be Vermont’s first Kid Governor.

“I had the honor of visiting each of these candidates over the past week, and I’m thrilled to announce them as the finalists for Vermont’s first Kid Governor election,” said Vermont Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas. “The winning candidate will be the Governor, and the other six will serve as the cabinet, working together to implement the Governor’s platform. Each of these inspiring students has an important role to play, and I can’t wait to work with them all!”

The final candidates for the 2025-26 Statewide Election and their campaign platforms are:

Gaelen – Improving School Lunches

– Improving School Lunches Karin – Mental Health Support for School Safety

– Mental Health Support for School Safety Lincoln – Healthcare Access

– Healthcare Access Phoebe – Mental Illness in Children

– Mental Illness in Children Roslyn – Homelessness

– Homelessness Rumano – Vermont Strong: Inside and Out

– Vermont Strong: Inside and Out Westyn – Bullying

Click here to watch the candidates’ campaign videos.

“When you watch the videos, you immediately notice that the concerns of our fifth graders are top issues the Legislature grapples with,” said Secretary Copeland Hanzas. “I look forward to hearing the ideas and solutions this exceptional group has.”

The seven candidates were chosen from 26 students, each of whom was nominated by their school for the 2025 Statewide Election. From Nov. 3 through 14, more than 1,000 fifth graders will watch the candidates’ campaign videos, consider their platforms and cast ballots. The Secretary of State’s Office will tabulate the votes and announce the elected 2026 Kid Governor and Cabinet on Nov. 19.

The 2026 Kid Governor and Cabinet will be sworn into office at an inauguration ceremony at the State House in January, kicking off a one-year term of leadership. Over the year, they will work together with support from the Secretary of State’s Office to put their three-point platforms into action.