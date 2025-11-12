Vermont Labor Dept. to hold job fairs for seasonal and part-time workers Nov. 19
The Vermont Department of Labor is holding the “Work Your Way” Job Fair Series, a statewide event for part-time and seasonal hiring from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 19 at five American Job Centers across the state.
Participating locations include:
- Springfield Job Center – 56 Main St., #101
- Rutland Job Center – 88 Merchants Row
- Barre-Montpelier Job Center – 5 Perry St. #200 in Barre
- Burlington Job Center – 63 Pearl St.
- St. Johnsbury Job Center – 1197 Main St., #1
“Part-time and seasonal jobs play a vital role in Vermont’s economy,” said Kendal Smith, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Labor. “Whether you’re a student gaining experience, a retiree looking to stay active, or someone seeking extra income, Work Your Way makes it easier for Vermonters to explore opportunities that fit their schedule and lifestyle.”
Attendees can meet with local employers, learn about available job opportunities and explore flexible work arrangements that cater to their individual needs. Pre-registration is suggested but not required, and all are welcome. Click here for more information, including tips for preparing for the job fair.
If you are unable to attend the job fairs, you can explore part-time and seasonal opportunities at Vermont Job Link.
