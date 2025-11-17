71st Annual Springfield Rotary Penny Sale raises more than $16,000

T

he 71st Annual Springfield Rotary Club Penny Sale, held on Oct. 25 at Riverside Middle School, netted more than $16,000.

More than 340 prizes — valued at $15 to $500 — were given away to an enthusiastic crowd of more than 300 people.

Angela Markwell of Springfield won the Grand Prize of $5,000 in cash. The Door Prize of $500 in cash was won by Laura Farnum, also of Springfield.

The Springfield Rotary Club has raised more than $750,000 since the inception of the Penny Sale and has awarded more than $230,00 in college scholarships to Springfield students.