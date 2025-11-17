71st Annual Springfield Rotary Penny Sale raises more than $16,000
Press release | Nov 17, 2025 | Comments 0
More than 340 prizes — valued at $15 to $500 — were given away to an enthusiastic crowd of more than 300 people.
Angela Markwell of Springfield won the Grand Prize of $5,000 in cash. The Door Prize of $500 in cash was won by Laura Farnum, also of Springfield.
The Springfield Rotary Club has raised more than $750,000 since the inception of the Penny Sale and has awarded more than $230,00 in college scholarships to Springfield students.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.